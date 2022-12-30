Downtown Waukesha businesses report good holiday sales amid economic turmoil

WAUKESHA — When Norman Bruce, owner of Martha Merrell’s Books and Toys, placed an inventory order in June, he knew it was a gamble given turbulence in the economy. The order that normally would have arrived before September, didn't come in until Dec. 26.
“People would call and ask if we got a book, but with the shipment late, I can’t get it before Christmas, and they go ‘well, I need it,’” Bruce said.
That's when Bruce had to get resourceful, offering gift cards for customers to place under their Christmas trees in lieu of the physical book or calling other bookstores to track down a copy.
Going the extra mile and giving customers a personalized experience is what makes local businesses, like Bruce’s, unique.
“One of the keys for us is we've been in the community, people know we’re community- oriented in what we're doing. I think that's why so many have shown the kind of loyalty they have,” Bruce said.
In downtown Waukesha, business owners were resilient, reporting a successful holiday shopping season. However, national reports show inflation, supply chain disruptions and staffing challenges burdened small businesses.
A report from Mastercard SpendingPulse found that sales between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 increased by 7.6%, excluding auto sales, with e-commerce growing 10.6%.
“Inflation altered the way U.S. consumers approached their holiday shopping — from hunting for the best deals to making trade-offs that stretched gift-giving budgets,” said Michelle Meyer, North America Chief Economist for Mastercard. “Consumers and retailers navigated the season well, displaying resilience amid increasing economic pressure.”
For Martha Merrell’s, sales stayed strong this year with a good mix of old and new customers, but Bruce noticed changes in consumer habits because of inflation, in addition to the supply chain troubles.
Across the street at Flippin’ Fabulous, a boutique that opened this year, owner Jessica Smith said that the holiday season went much better than expected and that the shop was busy almost every weekend, but she had to make some adjustments to her business model to counter delays in shipping.
“I was working with more vendors nationwide, but I pivoted to focus more on the local vendors,” Smith said.
Tami Evanoff owns Burlap and Lace, another business on Main Street in Waukesha that sells the work of over 100 local artisans, so supply chain woes weren't a concern.
“In the past two years, we've had very different circumstances,” Evanoff said.
In 2021, the Christmas parade tragedy pushed people to support downtown businesses.
“Last year's sales were off the charts.”
In 2020, coming off the first stage of the pandemic and shutdowns also drove more people to shopping locally in person.
“Again, pretty high numbers. We weren't gonna beat that.”
This year, numbers were in the middle, Evanoff said— not a decrease in sales, but not an increase.
The 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy that killed six has had an impact on people's relationship to downtown businesses.
Amid the violence and chaos of the parade, the owners of Martha Merrell’s sheltered over 200 people, including the Waukesha South High School band, in their storefront at the corner of Main and Gaspar Streets.
“People have continued to say ‘you did this last year, you supported us last year, we’re gonna continue to support you,’” Bruce said.
‘Going the extra mile’
A couple blocks down on Main Street, Mary Mei, owner of Mary-Jane's, also said that sales this year held steady, but since opening six months before the pandemic, there's been constant uncertainty.
“It’s always touch-and-go because I have to rely on people actually coming in,” said Mei, who doesn't have an online store yet.
Despite the struggles that small businesses face, being able to offer customers a unique experience helps to keep people coming back, according to Mei.
“A lot of people who come in say that they want whoever is receiving the gift to know that they actually put time into it,” she said.
Bruce, who owns the bookstore with his wife Eve, who's a retired librarian, offer a wealth of knowledge to make book recommendations that buyers can't get online or at big box stores, they say.
“We had return customers that said ‘you hit it right on the mark last year,’ and then we get kind of nervous like ‘oh shoot, will I be able to do that again?” Eve said.
Although small businesses are starting to see a slight ease in inflation pressures and supply chain disruptions, small business leaders had mixed feelings about the economy, according to a small business optimism poll from the National Federation of Independent Business.
“I feel like as soon as I say it’s going well, then all of the sudden it goes slow, so don’t forget about us, people,” Mei said.