MUSKEGO — Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Company announced Monday it has acquired the intellectual property, recipes and branding of the recently closed Milwaukee Brewing Company.
Eagle Park's original brewery is located on Hamilton Street on the Lower East Side of Milwaukee. In 2020, they opened a new 21,000+ square foot facility at S64-W15640 Commerce Center Parkway in Muskego.
Eagle Park's acquisition of MKE Brewing ensures the future of Milwaukee's third-oldest craft brewery.
Earlier this year, MKE Brewing announced they were looking for suitors to buy the brewery's production facility, along with the brand and the Milwaukee Ale House brewpub located in Milwaukee's Third Ward. Last week, it become public that a Chicago-based incubator brewery, Pilot Project, had acquired MKE Brewing's four-year-old production facility and taproom on 9th Street in downtown Milwaukee near the Deer District.
According to a press release, Eagle Park plans to continue producing MKE Brewing’s flagship beers under the brand’s original name with a modern design refresh. Additionally, new seasonal and year-round recipes will continue to be developed under the MKE Brewing brand.
“When a brand carries the name of its home city, it carries a certain responsibility to the city and its fans, and that’s even more true in a storied beer city like Milwaukee, “ said Jake Schinker, co-owner of Eagle Park. “We’re proud to take the Milwaukee Brewing legacy forward and ensure the future of the brewery as a point of pride for our city.”
Production will temporarily be moved to Eagle Park’s Muskego facility, and its Hamilton facility will serve as a temporary taproom for MKE Brewing while the search begins for the brewery’s new home in the city of Milwaukee. According to the release, Eagle Park estimates they will produce 6,500 barrels of MKE Brewing beer in 2023, bringing Eagle Park's total annual production to about 14,000 barrels.
“The cans will look a little different, but Milwaukee Brewing will continue to produce the quality beers that the city has come to expect over the years,” said Max Borgardt, co-founder and co-owner of Eagle Park Brewing. “At the same time, this gives the Eagle Park brand the opportunity to focus on what it’s best at – making cool and innovative beers and spirits.”