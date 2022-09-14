EAGLE — A little more than two years after opening, the Eagle Public Market will close its doors for good. The business announced on Facebook that it will close permanently on Sept. 30.
“Thank you to staff and vendors for joining us on this journey. Thank you to our nearly 11,000 customers. Now more than ever, please continue to support local small businesses. Eagle is a truly wonderful community,” reads the Facebook post.
Located at 111 E. Main St. in Eagle, the Eagle Public Market has more than 90 vendors that sell dairy, cheeses, meats, produce, beer and wine and local makers/producers that sold glass, metal, wood, textiles, soaps, lotions and more.