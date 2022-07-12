DELAFIELD — The Economic Development Focus Group will review the St. John’s property and vote on final recommendations at 5 p.m. on July 20 in the City Hall Council Chambers, 500 Genesee St. The focus group previously looked into possibilities for growth and recommended that specific areas be developed at a high and medium density to meet these goals, city documents say.
Developers proposed 87 new homes around St. John’s Northwestern Academies in Delafield as part of two separate projects. However, residents shared their concerns with the projects at the Plan Commission meeting on June 29, citing density, traffic and preservation of the community feel and natural environment.
Hendricks Commercial Properties proposal
The first of two proposals discussed at the meeting, from Hendricks Commercial Properties, would redevelop St. John’s golf course as a 50-lot subdivision of single-family homes. The homes would be built along a U-shaped road, with a few cul-de-sacs, on lots that would range in size from half an acre to one acre. The proposal also includes a public bike and pedestrian path along the north side of the Bark River. To comply with green space and stormwater management requirements, the plan says there is some flexibility in how exactly the homes are placed.
At the June 29 meeting, many residents brought up concerns about the proposal’s density and potential for increased traffic.
Hendricks Commercial Properties completed a sale/leaseback transaction of St. John’s 112-acre campus in January 2021. The terms of the lease allows St. John’s to maintain control of the main campus for 40 years, but the 9-hole golf course was exempt from this.
The focus group recommended the golf course be developed with half-acre lots, making parts of the proposed project less dense than the initial recommendation.
The Plan Commission did not take action on the proposed project, but asked that a traffic study be completed.