MILWAUKEE – Employ Milwaukee, the workforce development board serving Milwaukee County, has created the Milwaukee Healthcare Workforce Initiative (MHWI), a program to increase underrepresented populations’ access to quality health care careers through training and guaranteed job interviews at Advocate Aurora Health.
According to a Monday press release, the MHWI is now accepting registrations for the no-cost training that includes job shadowing, an introduction to hospital operations and an overview of health care career paths and job application success.
Individuals who complete the program are guaranteed job interviews at Advocate Aurora Health.
“In today’s climate, the need for increased numbers of trained health care workers is significant,” said Chytania Brown, Employ Milwaukee president and CEO. “At the same time, unemployment remains too high for people of color in Milwaukee. We’re excited to bring this solution-oriented program to the table.”
Developed with Advocate Aurora Health, the MHWI is a three-year project funded by a $500,000 grant from the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment.
“Advocate Aurora’s greatest asset is our team members, whose diverse backgrounds, cultures and experiences reflect the communities we are privileged to serve,” said Dayla Randolph, system vice president, Advocate Aurora Health. “Increasing the pool of diverse, qualified job candidates is critical to the future of Milwaukee’s health care industry and to the well being of our residents.”
Additional program partners include the Social Development Commission, JobsWork MKE, Greater Milwaukee Urban League, RiverWorks Development Corp. and Journey House. Each organization will assist with candidate recruitment efforts.
Potential participants are encouraged to reach out to Employ Milwaukee for more details.