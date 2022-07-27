PEWAUKEE — End of the Leash on Wisconsin Avenue in Pewaukee will be closing their pet shop. The announcement came Saturday from a Facebook post, followed by a wave of sadness from their customers.
The tentative closing date is Sept. 17 but that will depend on whether they can staff the store until then. Staffing has been their number one struggle, said owner Susie Bower-Rodriguez.
“I think there’s lot of change that’s been happening these last couple years that’s become more challenging for small businesses as well,” said Bower-Rodriguez.
Other reasons for the shop’s closing include sales in the summer months, concerns with getting a longtime lease and parking issues down by the lakefront with village officials looking at limiting parking.
The Pewaukee location opened in July of 2012, following the original Mukwonago location which opened in 2005. “Our Mukwonago store does very well and we love all the folks we meet within our business,” said Bower-Rodriguez. “Because that’s our passion. We are always just trying to get more people to be aware of how the quality of food you’re feeding your pet impacts their health.”
The Mukwonago location will remain open. “We’re surrounded by a lot more businesses and communities and there’s lots of options for people to work,” said Bower-Rodriguez, referring to the Mukwonago location. According to a Facebook post, the Mukwonago location has over four times the space and a much larger selection compared to the Pewaukee location.
Small businesses are important to our communities, according to Bower-Rodriguez. It’s how people help each other in the community and build relationships, she said.
“I think it’s vital to a healthy community to have small businesses,” said Bower-Rodriguez. “We constantly give back to those who support us, and that’s what being a part of a community is all about.”
The Mukwonago store is located at 325 Bayview Road. Pewaukee regulars can have products delivered to them on Tuesdays and Fridays or customers can shop online at www.endoftheleash.com.