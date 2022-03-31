Evancer Resource Group joins chamber

HARTLAND — Evancer Resource Group recently joined the Hartland Chamber of Commerce as a new member.
Chamber Ambassador Nick Jensen of Keller Williams Lake Country, bottom right, presents Donna Dorau of Evancer Resource Group with a plaque from the chamber. Also pictured are chamber board members and ambassadors.
Evancer Resource Group is a manufacturer’s rep, representing manufacturers of high-quality architectural products. They sell their products to architects, design firms and office furniture dealers as well as selling directly to end users.
Evancer Resource Group can be reached at 262-244-1070. For more information visit www.evancer.com.