Evers visits Chef Pam’s Kitchen in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA – Gov. Tony Evers visited Chef Pam’s Kitchen in downtown Waukesha Tuesday morning to learn about the Main Street business and the artisans that utilize its commercial kitchens.
“This is great. It’s really nice showcasing downtown,” said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, who attended. “Having the governor come here is saying that the governor thinks Waukesha is really important too.”
Chef Pam Dennis is a retired Navy nurse whose had a love for cooking since she was a child. Originally located at 290 W Main St. for two-and-a-half years, where Mama Ducky’s Desserts is now stationed, Dennis moved to her new location just down the street at 280 W. Main St., on June 14, 2021.
The old space only allowed for 12 artisans to fit in the kitchen. As demand from chefs and artisans looking for commercial kitchens grew, Dennis set forward to rent out the new space that had been vacant for 13 years.
Dennis now has four commercial kitchens that chefs can rent on a schedule. She hosts Chef Assist classes, allowing a group of 24 to come in, cook with her and enjoy their meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. In between classes Dennis also hosts private events for all types of occasions, giving groups the option of cooking their meals with her or allowing her to cater them.
“With the public classes, it’s 24 people that are with me and most people come two by two,” said Dennis. “But what’s really fun is by the end of the night, sitting here and enjoying what they made, they start to get to know each other.”
Dennis has had groups request to all come back together and make a different meal.
“Food and fellowship, I think that’s what my goal was with this business,” said Dennis.
Grant allows expansion
With the help from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation WI Tomorrow Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, Dennis was able to fund her new space and allow for more artisans to come in.
The grant program provides new businesses with grant monies to help expand or start up previously vacant commercial spaces for leases, mortgages and other business-related expenses.
The grant allowed Dennis to expand her kitchen space and bring in 24 artisans, versus the eight she previously had at her last location. She expressed how this grant not only helped her own business, but those of the 24 artisans she welcomed in.
“It was just an incredible thing to be able to do,” said Dennis. “I don’t know if we could have done it without that help.”
Dennis also used the grant to fill her new space and bring in two hoods for her kitchen. One alone is $28,000, according to Dennis.
Evers spent the morning visiting three artisans in the kitchen, asking them about their own businesses and what the larger space has provided for them.
“It was exciting to meet him and be able to showcase our space,” said Dennis.
A to Z Dinners is one of the businesses that utilizes the kitchen. Ran by Andrew Koser and Lauren D’Amico, the two prepare fully-cooked meals and deliver to homes in Waukesha, Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties.
“It’s just phenomenal,” said Koser about the building. “This space is great, we lucked out.”
Evers also met Bill and Sarah Coleman, who own Prairie Junction Farms, making bourbon toffee and aronia syrup. The smallfarm- turned business has been running for a yearand- a-half, and the two spend time in Chef Pam’s kitchen two to three days a week.
Vegan Baker’s Man, ran by Amy Gazdecki, is a business that sells vegan, gluten-free cookies. Gazdecki spends time as an artisan in Dennis’s kitchen.
As the holidays approach, Dennis said they have events coming up along with bookings for holiday parties. To find more information about Chef Pam’s Kitchen, visit https://www. chefpamskitchen.com/.