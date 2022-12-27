WAUKESHA — EWH University, a division of EWH Small Business Accounting, is hosting a new radio show Sundays at 11 a.m. on News Talk 1130 WISN. Dave Michaels with WISN will host the show along with the founder and CEO of EWH University, Joseph Hastreiter.
The weekly programs will focus on insights and strategies for success, empowering business owners to build, grow and master their business.
Joseph Hastreiter said, “Whether you are just starting, or you’ve been in business for years, EWH University can give your organization the strength it needs to be more successful and equip you for the future.”
More information is available at ihr.fm/3VqdQeR. EWH Small Business Accounting is an accounting consultant firm with locations in Waukesha, West Bend, Madison and Onalaska.