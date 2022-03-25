Falls business owner sells soap to benefit Ukraine

MENOMONEE FALLS — Layla Obregon, owner of Poppy & Thyme, felt heartbroken after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and needed to do something with her feelings.
“I thought I could either sit around and wallow or I could just do something,” Obregon said.
Poppy & Thyme, N88W16726 Appleton Ave., is a boutique bath, body, and gift shop which creates and sells soap. Obregon set up a fundraiser for the World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises.
“For those poor people getting out of Ukraine I wanted them to at least be fed. I don’t want them to have to worry about that with everything else that is going on,” Obregon said.
She started selling “Hope for Ukraine” soap, bearing the two colors of the Ukrainian flag, in early March with a portion of proceeds going to the World Central Kitchen.
Obregon said they are cranking them out and will keep making them until people don’t buy the soap any more.
The response from the Menomonee Falls community has been heartfelt and has extended to the soap-making community. Obregon said other soap makers are creating Ukraine-inspired soaps and donating to charities.
“It’s not an original idea, but in the soap-making world I’ve been a catalyst in my circles,” she said.
The soaps run $8 each and the store is giving $5 from each sale to the charity. The rest of the money goes toward expenses.
This was the first humanitarian fundraiser for the business owner.
‘Big leap of faith’
The store recently celebrated four years in business. Obregon said before getting into the bath product industry, she worked for over 20 years as a manager of a large technology team.
“It was very stressful and a long, long work week. I needed something to balance my time in front of the screen,” she said.
Obregon and her mother started to make bath products as a hobby in 2008. They sold them on Etsy, which is an e-commerce company focused on handmade or vintage items. Their bath products kept selling.
“It’s been kind of an evolution,” Obregon said.
She moved from Seattle to Wisconsin and felt less restrained by “golden handcuffs” to her old career.
“I thought if I don’t do this, I will regret it. It was a big leap of faith,” she said.
Obregon took the chance and never looked back, saying it has been the best thing for her.
The store doesn’t only sell soap, but all types of bath products from soap bombs, lip and foot balms. Poppy & Thyme is known for its lip smoothies, which are lip balms. There are 40 flavors including wacky ones such as dill pickles and cheese.
Business hasn’t slowed down over the pandemic, mostly due to the need for self-care and sanitizer, according to Obregon.
“For us during the pandemic, it was a mad scramble. We made hand sanitizer in the early days of the pandemic,” she said.
Obregon said when other businesses shut down, her staff was working to make sanitizer.
“I’ll never forget it as long as I live,” she said.
People from all over the community asked her what she needed to make sure her store would open again after the pandemic, she said.
Obregon described herself a community-oriented person, which dates back to growing up in a little village in Germany. She was born in England and her father was in the military.
“For me to the connection to Europe is a bit stronger,” she said.
“When I see those trying to get out of Ukraine ...it could have very easily have been German citizens. It hits close to home due to my European ties.”
The soaps are available at the store and on its website.