WAUKESHA — The Finance Committee will discuss a term sheet outlining tax incremental funding assistance to construct a new 60-room hotel and restaurant at 740 N. Grand Ave. The project would redevelop the property along Wisconsin Avenue between North Grand and Clinton Street. The final project is expected to add $9 million to the city’s tax base and create 16-23 new jobs.
The assistance comprises $1 million at completion of construction and $400,000 in PAYGO incentive earned over time as the project returns tax increment.
This project will take place within TID 17 after a boundary amendment.
The city agrees to submit an application to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for a CDI grant in the amount of $250,000 to support the project.
The committee will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 201 Delafield St.