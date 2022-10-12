First Business Bank announces Kostichka as new senior VP

Chase Kostichka

 Submitted photo

BROOKFIELD — First Business Bank announced Tuesday that Chase Kostichka was promoted to senior vice president-commercial real estate banking.

Kostichka has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry with areas of focus including commercial real estate assistance and C& I relationships with financing strategies, a press release says.

Before joining First Business Bank, he worked at M& I/BMO Harris Bank, most recently in the Correspondent Banking Division focusing on C& I clients, according to the release.

Kostichka has a B.S. in mathematics from UW-Stevens Point and an MBA from Carroll University; he currently lives in the Delafield area with his wife and three children.

First Business Bank is a member FDIC bank that specializes in business banking, such as commercial banking and specialty finance, among other services.