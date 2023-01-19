First Business Bank announces new lead for regional Commercial Real Estate team

BROOKFIELD — First Business Bank announced that Chase Kostichka, Senior Vice President — Commercial Real Estate Banking, is leading the Commercial Real Estate team in the Southeast Wisconsin market as of Jan. 1.
Kostichka has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry helping clients grow their businesses and avoid financial risk. His areas of focus include assisting commercial real estate and C& I relationships with financing strategies, according to a statement.
Kostichka spent seven years with M& I/BMO Harris Bank prior to joining First Business Bank. During that time, he also completed the Corporate Banking Training Program.
Kostichka graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics, and he was a four-year letter winner on the UW-Stevens Point Football team. He earned his MBA from Carroll University and now lives in the Delafield area with his wife and three sons.
Bob Bell led the Southeast Commercial Real Estate group over the last 10 years.
Bell will remain with First Business Bank in a business development role.