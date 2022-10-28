BROOKFIELD — Financial service provider Fiserv Inc. announced Thursday that it will be opening a new global headquarters in downtown Milwaukee, after being headquartered in Brookfield since 1992.
The Fortune 500 company’s will lease 160,000 square feet at HUB640, 640 Vel R. Phillips Ave., in Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood—12 miles east of the company’s current headquarters.
Fiserv says this project will include the addition of 250 jobs over five years and a $40 million investment, but it is contingent on incentives being considered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the city of Milwaukee.
The move is in alignment with the company’s strategy to bring people together in strategic hubs to “inspire innovation and collaboration, and to attract the best talent to serve clients,” a statement from Fiserv says.
The current headquarters at 255 Fiserv Drive is in a three-story brick building just south of Bluemound Road.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Gov. Tony Evers praised the move in the company’s statement.
“...Fiserv will add significantly to the positive energy in the center of our city,” Johnson said. “This is what the power of partnerships is all about. I welcome Fiserv and the hundreds of employees coming to Westown.”
Fiserv’s move to Westown comes as the neighborhood is seeing growth and investment, the company’s statement says, including projects like the Wisconsin Convention Center expansion and a new Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra building.
“I am pleased that Fiserv has chosen to deepen its roots in Wisconsin,” Evers said.
The city of Brookfield did not respond to a request for comment.