WAUKESHA — A furniture store had minimal damage due to a fire in the store’s multimedia studio on Tuesday night. Fisk Avenue Handmade Furniture, 840 N. Grand Avenue, posted a statement on Facebook.
“We are very fortunate that there was minimal damage and only one machine affected. We thank the Waukesha Fire and Police Departments for the quick response. Furniture orders are not affected.”
No injuries were reported after the fire, according to a press release from Waukesha Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Fleming.
At 8:05 P.M. the department was dispatched to Fisk Avenue Handmade Furniture for a structure fire. Firefighters found a 3-story commercial building, apartments over the business, with smoke on the first floor. All occupants were able to evacuate.
Fire crews found and extinguished a small fire in the back of the business. The fire was contained and brought under control in 20 minutes. No occupants were displaced.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation.