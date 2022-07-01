WAUKESHA — Although Fisk Avenue hosts events to build your own charcuterie board, cornhole board, birdhouse, chairs and more, local artisans may also be coming to downtown Waukesha at Fisk Avenue with new craft projects since owner Joel Ellington announced he is hoping to expand his business with more workshop space for do-it-yourself projects.
Fisk Avenue is a custom furniture store at 840 N. Grand Ave. The business, which was originally started at Ellington’s home along Fisk Avenue near Buchner Park, moved downtown five years ago this summer.
“As we kind of have come out of the pandemic, we started doing these DIY work shops ... those have started to do really well, which is awesome,” he said. “We’ve also noticed that as inflation has come out and as people are paying $5 a gallon for gas and everything is so expensive, the demand for custom furniture has flatlined accordingly.”
Expansion
More recently, many local artisans have reached out to Fisk Avenue, asking if the venue is available for rent so they can teach a workshop to the community.
“We’ve started to realize that there’s also all of these other artisans out there that make amazing stuff and are looking for a way to monetize their craft, so our thought is, we’d like to continue doing our custom furniture, but invest in shipping nationally,” Ellington said.
Ellington also said he’s looking to expand his website and marketing presence, as well as expand the space for artisans to share their crafts upstairs, which is currently a furniture showroom space.
“We can do a full DIY craft studio, where people can come in and take (a class in) anything DIY they could imagine,” he said. “Eventually, as we grow, we would like to have a bigger space.”
Right now, there is one workshop space in the studio, which is mostly booked with Fisk Avenue’s own workshops. The business hopes to expand to have three workshop spaces available for studio hours and classes.
In addition, artisans have inquired about selling take-home kits at Fisk Avenue, which would allow community members to teach themselves how to do crafts from home.
“I grew up in Waukesha and I absolutely love downtown Waukesha,” Ellington said. “I remember riding my bike down here as a kid to go to Mainstream Records, stopping at the White House of Music to buy guitar strings for my guitar, and stop(ping) to get ice cream where the Guitar For Life Cafe is now. I just feel a lot of history, not only personally, but in the city and downtown. So we really just want to continue to expand downtown and continue our presence.”
In addition, Ellington said Berg Management, who they rent with downtown, and the city of Waukesha have been amazing and so is the support from other downtown business owners.
Kickstarter
Ellington has set up a Kickstarter to fundraise for the initiative. He hopes to raise $37,500.
Monetary pledges include items — such as a Fisk Avenue T-shirt, wooden coasters, Mountain Artwork, a cutting board, a laser-engraved charcuterie board, a workshop for two with bonus artwork, a private workshop and a dining set or an Epoxy River Table. To view the Kickstarter fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/3OVIPwB.