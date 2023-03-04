WAUKESHA — Five Points Pub/The Clarke Hotel posted the following on its Facebook page Tuesday: “This past Saturday was our last day of business. We’re very grateful for the outpouring of love and support over this past weekend, as well as your loyalty and support throughout the years. Thank you so much.”
Berg Management Company said on Friday that the hotel remains open for business.
They also shared news about the former Five Points Pub, which is transitioning into a Latin fusion fine dining establishment. The restaurant will re-open soon under the name Travieso, according to Rosie Strauss, commercial property manager with Berg Management.
In January it was announced Berg Management Company had an accepted offer on the property.
“ADH Properties, LLC c/o Berg Management Company, LLC, does have an accepted offer on The Clarke Hotel. If all goes well, the closing will be March 1, 2023. At this time, we do intend to keep the hotel, restaurant, and bar open,” said Rosie Strauss, commercial property manager with Berg Management Company. Harp & Eagle Limited is the hospitality group that previously owned The Clarke Hotel, 314 W. Main St.
Alan Huelsman, owner of Berg Management, said historically the company is not a bar and restaurant business.
“We were looking for somebody to take over the operation of the bar and restaurant. We have a little experience with them through Pam’s Kitchen, which is a tenant of ours. They have done events there and been extremely successful,” he said.
Huelsman added Travieso is very excited to have a location close to Chef Pam’s Kitchen that will be their own operation.
The restaurant will open at the end of March tentatively.
At this time the hotel will look the same.
“The hotel is open for business,” Huelsman said.