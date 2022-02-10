PEWAUKEE — Following WCTC’s transition to a new indoor range and plenty of work by the employees of Fletcher Arms, the gun store’s second location in Pewaukee will finally be holding its grand opening next weekend, Feb. 18-20.
Originally, the building at 1228 Hickory St. was used by Waukesha Area Technical College to train law enforcement officers, and also offered a place for current officers and the public to practice with their weapons. However, the college recently opted to build a new police training facility dubbed Building V, and Sean Eaton from Fletcher Arms purchased the old building.
Eaton, who also owns Fletcher Arms’ location in Waukesha, said he decided to make the purchase primarily because he didn’t want the unique space to go to waste.
“It’s such a cool building,” Eaton said. Since December, Eaton has been making use of Fletcher Arms Lake Country, too. On Dec. 20, the indoor range opened at the facility, where people can shoot many calibers of rifles, as well as pistols and shotguns. There are 12 lanes at the range, and also a number of training spaces that let Fletcher Arms staff teach customers everything from concealed carry to home defense.
He said Fletcher Arms currently offers roughly 20-30 classes between its two locations, many of which have been particularly well-attended since the start of the pandemic.
“The classes went crazy when COVID happened,” Eaton said.
However, on Feb. 18 through 20, people will be able to use the Lake Country location’s store during its grand opening weekend. Eaton said during the event, there will be raffles for firearms and gun-related swag, representatives of companies like Glock and Sig will be stopping by to showcase their weapons, and there will be special sales.
For everyone who has had a hard time finding ammunition, Eaton said the store has some in stock. He said it’s still been difficult for stores including his to find ammunition, and wholesale prices have increased noticeably, but Fletcher Arms is keeping their prices as low as they possibly can.
Some of the ammunition Fletcher will be selling is for range use only, he said, but there’s also stock people can take home. He said the store will also have firearms for sale next weekend, too.
The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For the most up-to-date information about the store, as well as for more information, visit https://fletcherarms.com/.