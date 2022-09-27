WAUKESHA — A new business, Flippin’ Fabulous LLC, 234 W. Main St., has made its way to downtown Waukesha. Born and raised in Muskego, owner Jessica Smith put together a collection of her own work and that of 60 local artisans, combining everything she considers “flippin’ fabulous.”
Smith, now living in Wind Lake, started her business six years ago in a small antique mall in Waterford, utilizing a 200-square-foot space. When the building was put up for sale, Smith made the leap to Waukesha following an advertisement on Craigslist.
The store is a curated collection of refinished furniture, home décor, apparel, accessories and gifts. As a one-person owner and operator of the business, Smith wears many hats, including making many of her products.
“I’ve always done crafting on the side, and I’ve always had a craft room for me and my kids,” said Smith, adding she eventually took her hobby and turned it into a business with the support of her family and friends.
Smith makes wood signs, designs mugs and makes some graphic T-shirts. Her specialty is custom orders behind the scenes. She has done a variety of orders including wood signs and apparel, and customers can request them in the store, online or via email.
When she first opened her store, she was making every product on her own. Quickly overworking herself, Smith started working with local artists. She now works with those same artists and has added many more to fill her roughly 1,000-square-foot space downtown.
“I did not expect the support from the community to be as much as it has,” said Smith, who officially opened the store on Sept. 16. “The local foot traffic has been amazing with just being in the location that I’m in.”
Her sales have been better than expected and customers have shown great interest in her products. The Wisconsin products have been most popular according to Smith. The Wisconsin coasters made by artist Sugarhouse Leather in Milwaukee have been popular along with brandy old-fashioned candles. Smith has even included Wisconsin-made fudge for sale in her shop that has also been a hit with customers.
While business is booming, Smith is still running the show on her own. She hopes to start hiring in the new year. For now, she will continue to make her products, restock, place orders for artisans and run the store, totaling a 60-hour work week.
Starting a small business on her own, Smith knows the many challenges that come with getting your name out to clientele.
“Always start small and don’t go in over your head,” said Smith in giving advice to starting a small business. “Research business loans, grants, know your target markets, know your ideal clientele and really get to know your customers and build that trust too because it’s important.”
The store is closed on Monday and Tuesday for restocks and is open Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
“I would always say I turn the ordinary into extraordinary and the drab into fab,” said Smith adding that her business’ name was catchy and reflected her crafty ability to flip furniture.
For more information visit https://flippinfabulousllc.com/.