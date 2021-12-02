WAUKESHA — Dozens of people lined up at John’s Drive-In to get a tasty treat and to support the United for Waukesha Community Fund on Thursday afternoon.
The longtime staple of Waukesha, 1317 Arcadian Ave., donated 100% of its sales to the fund on Dec. 2. Owner John Meehan told The Freeman that it was the least he could do for the community that’s supported his drive-in for about 30 years.
