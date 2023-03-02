Florist to keep budding business open despite city construction

WAUKESHA — The DollHouse Flowers & Gifts’ owner is determined to keep its doors open despite the start of the city’s construction season. Wednesday marked the beginning of work on West Broadway in downtown Waukesha.
Diana Gamboa, owner of The DollHouse Flowers & Gifts, 128 W. Broadway, is concerned that the project will disrupt business, especially since learning that neighboring business Catrina Café closed its doors permanently on Tuesday. “It’s so sad. Liliana [Farias, owner of Catrina Café] is a close friend of mine. I know she struggled having the café open,” Gamboa said. “I know what she’s going through, and I’m afraid to go through the same thing with this business.”
The DollHouse’s portion of West Broadway is off the beaten path. With only a few operative storefronts, it’s difficult for Gamboa to attract customers.
“I’m trying to bring the streets up, because we have nothing outside. There’s no attraction. There’s nothing pretty out there,” said Gamboa. “I have a lot of things outside, like flowers, and people don’t see us.”
Thankfully, The DollHouse has an active online presence. Gamboa noted that the business’s social media accounts attract the most customers, rather than people passing the storefront on the street. The DollHouse Flowers & Gifts can be found on TikTok and Instagram @thedollhouseflowers and on Facebook at facebook.com/thedollhouseflowers. Gamboa posts frequently on all platforms.
Hand-painted by Gamboa herself, who also owns DNA Painting & Cleaning Pros, the pink walls and murals in The DollHouse provide a creative backdrop for her work as a florist. Gamboa designs all her floral arrangements with artistry and positivity.
“I make everything to inspire people. I try to bring something that is new, that is authentic, that is unique,” she said. “I use plants and other objects that people will find meaningful and that will help them energetically, that will be soothing in your house.”
Beyond floral arrangements, The Doll-House also sells planters, crystals, jewelry, home décor, and more.
Gamboa said her landlord plans on reserving the parking lot on the corner for customers of The DollHouse during the road’s construction. A sign designating the lot as the business’s new parking area is coming soon.
The DollHouse Flowers & Gifts is looking forward to participating in the upcoming Waukesha Art Crawl on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. More information about this business can be found at thedollhouseflowers.com.