OKAUCHEE — After 12 years of running Foolery’s Liquid Therapy on Okauchee Lake, owner Tony Foss decided to sell the business and the building it occupies in order to focus more on family.
In a Facebook post Monday, Foss wrote that he made the sale on June 20, but will continue to operate the business at N52-W35091 W. Lake Drive, as the new, unnamed owners apply for their liquor license, which he anticipated will be for about 60 to 90 days.
He said the new owners do not plan to make changes to Foolery’s, saying “essentially they are just replacing me.” Managers will remain in place, Foss said, adding that the new owners bought Foolery’s because “they loved our employees, our customers, our food and our systems. Foolery’s has never been about me, it has always been about our employees and our customers.”
The reason Foss stated for selling Foolery’s was to spend more time with his 10-year-old and 12-year-old children, with whom he wants to be more involved as they grow up.
“While this is very hard for me to do, I am not leaving the country so you will still see me. I just felt it was the best thing for me and my family,” Foss wrote in the post. “This town is one of the most unique I have ever encountered. There are more friendships developed than I have ever seen. I am grateful to have been a part of that for so long. I have met and developed so many friendships through this place that will last longer than I could have imagined. All I can say is thank you for all the loyal customers and employees. I will make sure the new owners keep this place running smoothly and strong.”
Many customers commented on Foss’ post, saying how much they have enjoyed the business and are happy that it will remain much the same under new ownership.
Nate Lasko wrote, “I love your bar and tell people about it all of the time. Drive from Milwaukee all of the time just to come out for the great food, service and atmosphere. Meet awesome people literally every time that I come out!”
Kerri Tomasicyk gave her congratulations and said, “This is exciting for your family! Love all of my memories of that delicious food and even better drinks throughout the years at Foolery’s.”