Former Boston Store to be razed for possible apartments, other uses

BROOKFIELD — A long vacant Boston Store at Brookfield Square Mall and a parking lot could be redeveloped into possible mixed-use development which could include apartments, restaurant or office space, according to preliminary plans from Irgens Partners LLC.
Thomas Irgens, the firm's executive vice president, said the current concept is flexible and is just one idea.
“The plan has a medical office, a six-story 170,000-square-foot office building, placeholders for a possible hotel, apartment, or another office building or hotel. There are many different permutations,” Irgens said.
What he found to be great about the opportunity is that it is a large land site in a great location, which is connected to infrastructure with great amenities located at Brookfield square mall.
“There are 10-12 restaurants there that range from Chick-Fil-A to white table cloth at Flemings, and everything in between,” he said.
Nearby is the Brookfield Conference Center on the south end of the mall.
“What we are looking to create is a destination and a gateway project in the city of Brookfield on one of the premier corners in the state of Wisconsin,” he said.
Irgens said they have received a number of inquiries from various users in the marketplace who heard about the project. They asked what are they thinking and about their plans.
“Our response to them is a question back. What do you need and want? That really underscores the flexibility that we have with this site. It could be a great corporate campus or great medical destination or both. What we are looking at is trying to get the word out to the marketplace that there is a tremendous opportunity to this site in a great location,” he said.
The feedback is what will dictate what the project becomes.
The next steps include conversations with the city of Brookfield officials and Economic Development Department.
“What is going to move the project forward is the users. We are in discussions at different levels with various users and looking to find that right fit,” he said.
The Boston Store closed in 2018 when its parent company The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. went out of business. The firm is collaborating with the current owners of the mall, the city of Brookfield to come up with a plan that enhances value for all, Irgens said.
“We will continue this great renaissance that city of Brookfield is seeing with multiple development projects over the last so many years,” he said.
Steve Palec, chief marketing officer for Irgens, said the firm didn’t buy a Boston Store but 16 acres at what the firm considers “the best corners and intersections in the state of Wisconsin, Bluemound and Moreland.”
“We are really excited about all the amenities that are already there, the workforce, demographics, the freeway access. Part of our enthusiasm over what we are going to do with the 16 acres at Moreland and Bluemound stems from the project Tom Irgens thought he would be working on for five years which has accelerated so much which was the other Waukesha County project The Corridor,” Palec said.
The Corridor is a mixed-use development on West Bluemound Road and Calhoun Road. Palec said the offices on Golf Parkway have filled up faster than they would have imagined.
Irgens said he thinks there is a great demand from businesses in Waukesha County for new class-A office space.
“There really hadn’t been new class-A multi-tenant office building delivered in the Waukesha County market in 15 years, ” Irgens said.
Palec added the benefit of class-A office buildings means state-of-the art heating and air conditioning.
“Employers are realizing brand new buildings and the efficiencies we have, amenities we have and wellness aspect of the building is a selling point for not only people coming to the office but for companies who are really looking (to) relocate to something that provides an aspect for their employees (that) gets them excited,” Palec said.
Irgens said the most rewarding aspect of these type of projects is with a successful project everybody wins. He added they are in the business of creating value within the community.