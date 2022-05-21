BROOKFIELD — Marty’s Pizza, 16630 W. Bluemound Road, in Brookfield closed permanently on Friday due to staff shortages. The Delafield location will remain open.
For loyal patrons and former employees the absence of a familiar haunt is already felt.
Mike Schmidt is a Catholic Memorial alum who participated in cross country.
“We used to go to Marty’s after practice and many of my friends would meet up there as well,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt fondly recalled how his cross country team had pizza-eating contests between two teams.
“We tried to eat as much pizza as we could. It was a good team bonding experience after a long track workout. It was good to blow off some steam and have a good time,” he said.
Schmidt and his buddies also used to go to Brookfield Square and get a pizza from the restaurant.
“When I heard about the closing it certainly bummed me out. Because of all the good memories I had,” Schmidt said.
Romance in a pizza parlor
Marejo Ramsey had a long history and unique backstory with the Bluemound icon.
“My brother met his wife there, sister met her husband there, my nephew met his wife there. Last count we figure there are upwards of 17 couples in our friends and family connections that worked and met their spouses there,” Ramsey said.
“Most of them are still married,” she added.
Her family knew the owners of Marty’s Pizza through racquetball. Ramsey’s older brother worked there and became a manager. In fact all the couples worked together at the pizza place. Ramsey said thanks to Marty’s, romance blossomed and the couples ended up hitched.
“It was around that time in the mid ’80s and ‘90s that my brother met his wife. I worked there also but I didn’t meet my husband through Marty’s,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey described the business as a staple of her household growing up. Her family always bought Marty’s food during special events. Now running a family business, Ramsey’s family would still regularly use Marty’s for business meetings and events.
She is also still friends with the current owner Ed Bautz, and Ramsey thinks he was aware of the large amount of couples.
She described the restaurant as part of her family.
“There was a real sense of camaraderie back at that point. It was a family type of environment when we worked there,” she said, noting colleagues would spend time together outside of work.
Marie Weisensel met her husband through Marty’s. Ramsey’s brother is married to Weisensel’s sister. Her whole family worked at Marty’s and she worked there at 15. Her father worked there as a seater back in the earlier days of the restaurant.
She loves that so many people met their significant others at Marty’s.
“I feel it is unheard of to have so many people get together and be married just from working there,” Weisensel said. Her husband, Kevin Weisensel, worked in the kitchen, then became a server and eventually a manager.
“I don’t think the rules that we have now were in place back then. You know, dating your manager,” she said.
When she heard the restaurant was closing, she and her husband went for one last slice.
“When I heard Marty’s was closing, I was shocked and sad. It was a part of our lives. If it wasn’t for Marty’s I don’t know if we would be together,” she said.