Former Rogers CEO takes new job

CENTER CITY, MINN. — Rogers Behavioral Health’s former CEO has been named the chief operating officer for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation based in Minnesota.
Paul Mueller spent nearly 30 years at Rogers and began his new role with the foundation on July 18, according to a press release.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation was formed in 1949 and provides services to communities affected by drug and alcohol addiction.
“I am excited and honored to apply my health care experience to Hazelden Betty Ford’s mission of helping more people overcome addiction and mental health conditions,” Mueller said. “As a consultant and observer over the past six months, I’ve seen firsthand how smart, skilled and passionate our employees are, and how much opportunity we have to expand our reach and pursue our vision of empowering recovery and well-being for all.”
Hazelden Betty Ford CEO Dr. Joseph Lee said Mueller’s role will focus on mental health, family and addiction treatment. Lee described Mueller as “principled, hardworking and data-driven” as well as an effective listener and bridge-builder.
“Paul (Mueller) has proven he is one of the best behavioral healthcare executives in the country,” Lee said in the press release. “He has a tremendous track record of helping organizations grow to serve more people, and his experience will be invaluable as we write the next chapter in Hazelden Betty Ford’s story, working collectively to usher in a new era of focused growth, operational excellence, and patient-centered innovation.”
The organization said Mueller holds degrees from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee and an advanced management certificate from the University of Chicago Business School. He previously served as Rogers’ COO and in the hospital’s marketing and development programs.