Former Waukesha Hardee’s demolished

WAUKESHA — The former Hardee’s building at 130 NW Barstow St. has been demolished, making way for new development at the site in the future.
According to Rosie Strauss, commercial property manager for Berg Management, there are no current plans for a new development at the site.
The land is located off Barstow Street, behind what soon will be a three-building, 192-unit residential riverfront development by General Capital Group. The development will be built next to Waukesha State Bank, bounded by East St. Paul Avenue to the north, the Fox River to the south and Barstow Street to the east.