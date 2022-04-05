OCONOMOWOC — Fresh Baked is moving locations and will reopen by April 8, according to a Facebook post.
The cafe and bakery is moving from 114 W. Wisconsin Ave. to 108 Main St., where Homebody was formerly located. The post said the move will afford the store 2.5 times the space and views of the lake.
“Thank you everybody for your wonderful wishes. It’s been a great honor to be a part of the community these past three years and we look forward to many many more thank you for all your support,” the post said.
Fresh Baked also operates locations in Elm Grove and Brookfield.