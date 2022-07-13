Funky Monkey to open in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — A new sports bar dubbed Funky Monkey has plans to serve stadium and street eats in downtown Waukesha.
Mike Gonzalez, who formerly co-owned Casa del Rio in Waukesha and Chili Pepper’s in Hales Corners, is planning to start the new venture with his brother, Robert Gonzalez. The business is proposed to be located at what was formerly The Craft Lounge and Bernie’s Tap Room & Restaurant at 351 W. Main St.
Mike Gonzalez said they were looking to create something different from what Waukesha already has.
“We’re going to do stadium food and street eats,” he said. “If you want a burger, go to Main Street Pub right up the street. If you want a good pizza, you can go to Magellan’s right across the street and so forth. So we’re trying to find another (niche).”
The kitchen will have a walk-up window styled to appear as a food truck. The menu is planned to include basic and specialty hot dogs and brats, pulled pork, nachos, quesadillas, carnitas, tacos, loaded baked potatoes, soft serve ice cream and more. Gonzalez said he’s working on a partnership with Robert’s Specialty Meats for rib on a stick. Gonzalez is hoping to have menu items somewhere between $4-$8.
Food will be air fried and pressure cooked. There won’t be deep friers nor flat grills. Food will be served on throwaway plates and bowls.
“We’re trying to keep it as healthy as we can and with the other new equipment out there we can offer that now,” he said.
Gonzalez said they plan to have the kitchen open until midnight.
The bar will have an industrial appearance, with aluminum behind the bar and steel liquor holders.
There will be many TVs and a projector, covering men’s and women’s sports. There will be margaritas on tap and a variety of local craft beers.
“We want to keep it friendly for everybody,” Gonzalez said. “We hope to have the younger people with their parents coming in on Fridays and Saturday, maybe watching a ball game, having a hot dog like they’re at the stadium or a plate of nachos.”
Gonzalez, who has lived in Waukesha his entire life, said the restaurant will be a place for friends and family to gather.
“I’m 61 and my parents are in their 80s and not everyone’s around anymore, so it’s a meeting place for us to finish up the fourth quarter, if you will,” he said.
The owners aim to open the business by Sept. 1. Updates can be found on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/FunkyMonkeyWaukesha.