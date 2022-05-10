MADISON — As demand for gas increases, and the cost of crude oil rises, gas prices across the country continue to climb. In the past two weeks, the national average for a gallon of gas has increased 20 cents to $4.32, only one cent less than the record high set on March 11, according to AAA on Monday.
The price at the pump can be mostly blamed on the high cost of crude oil, which AAA said was about $100 per barrel last week and is now about $110.
“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “These prices are creeping closer to those record high levels of early March.”
AAA said Monday that gas prices will likely “face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.”
On Monday, the average for a gallon of gas in the United States was $4.32, which is 20 cents more than a month ago, and $1.36 more than a year ago.
In Wisconsin, gas on Monday cost on average $4.11 per gallon, while it was $3.93 a week ago and $3.79 one month ago. In the Milwaukee area, gas prices were recorded at an average of $4.23 on Monday, compared to $4.01 a week ago and $3.85 a month ago. Gas was cheaper in other parts of the state on Monday. The Appleton area reported the average cost for a gallon of gas being about $3.98 on Monday, while it was $4.06 in Madison.