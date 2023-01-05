WAUKESHA — GE HealthCare celebrated its first official day of trading as an independent company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol GEHC, at the Waukesha campus on Wednesday.
The ceremony marked the first company in Wisconsin to remotely ring Nasdaq's opening bell. Held at the company's manufacturing facility in Waukesha, Nasdaq's Chair and CEO Adena Friedman, GE HealthCare's President and CEO Peter Arduini, the leadership team and all of the many healthcare employees attended the ceremony in Waukesha and virtually around the world.
“As a healthcare technology pioneer, GE HealthCare is no stranger to innovation,” said Friedman. “You've been leading the industry for over 100 years for transformative medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions.”
Nasdaq is honored to be a partner, according to Friedman, and they look forward to supporting GE HealthCare in continued success as they lead and build a healthier society with boundless potential.
Arduini said Nasdaq's profile and track record as a market for innovative technology- led public companies, particularly in the healthcare sector, aligns with GE HealthCare and their growth aspirations.
“What an exciting time to start this new chapter of our journey,” said Arduini. “A global healthcare landscape that's entered a new era really changed by the pandemic with new challenges, but new opportunities as well.”
Momentum for innovation
The healthcare industry is seeing momentum for innovation. With the rise of telehealth, data proliferation, artificial intelligence and more, GE HealthCare is looking to deliver care that can assist patients and customers in new and innovative ways.
General manager of the Mobile X-Ray and X-Ray Artificial Intelligence, Katelyn Nye, has worked for GE HealthCare for 15 years and moved from the engineering roles into business and leadership roles.
In leading the mobile X-ray business, Nye said the product was high in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The X-ray would take images of patients on ventilators who had pneumonia, and would then bring the imaging to the patient's bedside in the intensive care unit or emergency room. Those machines were specifically built in Waukesha and have been shipped all around the world to help patients in need.
“I've always worked at one of the largest companies in the world, and today I feel like I have the opportunity to be a part of a startup and maybe the largest med-tech spin-off in history,” said Nye. “There's a lot of excitement around innovation, and our new purpose is creating a world where healthcare has no limits.”
As the Waukesha site remains, Nye said it will create opportunities for local residents to expand their careers and current employees to continue to grow in their own.
As a historical moment for Wisconsin, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said the ceremony marked a truly amazing moment for Waukesha County as well.
“I'm very happy that GE did this here, that GE is having their production facility here and a lot of their workers here,” said Reilly. “I'm hoping that the headquarters for GE HealthCare moves to Waukesha. That's the next step and I hope it is Waukesha.” The current headquarters remains in Chicago.
After GE HealthCare listed the Waukesha corporate campus for sale in early 2021, a decision was made in 2022 not to vacate the campus, according to Reilly. The Waukesha campus will remain and continue manufacturing. Reilly, who toured the facility and used to work in manufacturing himself, said it's a major and amazing facility.
“This isn't something that many people get to witness or be part of,” said Reilly, who attended the ceremony Wednesday morning. “I'm very happy that I was able to be here representing Waukesha.”