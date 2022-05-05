TOWN OF GENESEE — The first quarter of 2022 was another strong one for Generac Holdings Inc., which on Wednesday, reported it had record net sales of $1.14 billion. That amount is 41% more than the first quarter of 2021, when the company had $807 million in net sales.
According to its financial report, Generac’s core sales growth, which excludes both the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency, increased approximately 33% during the quarter. In addition, residential product sales grew 43% to $777 million as compared to $542 million last year. Commercial & Industrial product sales increased 38% to $279 million as compared to $202 million in the prior year.
Net income attributable to Generac during the first quarter was $114 million, or $1.57 per share, as compared to $149 million, or $2.33 per share, for the same period of 2021, according to the release.
In the report, Generac said it is amending its full-year 2022 net sales growth guidance to be about 35% to 40%, compared to its earlier prediction of 32% to 36%.
“We continued to experience robust and broad-based growth during the first quarter, and strong execution pushed shipments to new records,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer. “We made better-than-expected progress towards our production targets, which helped drive our top line beyond expectations during the quarter despite the ongoing challenging operating environment. We are focused on building out our energy technology solutions portfolio as the decarbonization, digitization, and decentralization of the power grid will create further growth opportunities for our business in the years ahead. In addition, we are making great progress on the integration of our recently closed acquisitions as we expect to further scale these businesses and execute on our overall ‘Powering a Smarter World’ enterprise strategy.”