PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine.
Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145 Park Ave., Unit 1, customers can walk right up to the window and order.
“I’m super glad that the first weekend went smooth in the sense that everybody was happy,” said Myga. “Everybody who came wanted to support us, and they loved the idea.”
The menu is simple, with a variety of schnitzel options to order from and a selection of sides. This includes the traditional pork schnitzel, a chicken version and a vegetarian option made with eggplant.
Myga moved to Wisconsin from Germany five years ago. Now living in Pewaukee, Myga was given an opportunity to bring a little bit of his childhood with him. With his old friend and now business partner, Raul Romo, Myga got the secret schnitzel recipe from his mom, Bozena Myga.
The breading, ketchup and salt for the fries are all very specific, and the flavor of the breading comes from a specific spice, one Bozena knows from working at a spice factory. After spending time on the phone with her son to explain the recipe, in the summer of 2022, Bozena took a trip to the U.S. to visit him and help test-cook the products.
“I’ll never forget when I actually tried it by myself, without my mom actually being there,” said Myga. “I was hoping, ‘please let it be the flavor that I’m hoping it’s going to be, (the one) that I remember as a kid,’ and the second I bit into it, I was like ‘yep, that’s exactly what I want’,” said Myga.
With his mother living in Germany, Myga wanted to honor her and her recipe by naming his restaurant after her nickname, Bo.
“I just want to make my mom proud,” said Myga.
It takes a team
Prior to starting the business, Myga was catering for a summer camp in Wautoma called Camp Halcyon. In 2020, owner of the camp Andy Griswold asked Myga what he would serve if the food menu was up to him.
Without hesitation, Myga introduced schnitzel. Griswold liked the idea and asked Myga to create a menu for the camp. One month later, and with the help from him mom, the schnitzel was a hit.
“Everybody at the camp really loved the product and I got so much good feedback,” said Myga. “With a lot of people having history with Germany, they related to their grandparents and they were reminiscing about all the times. Everybody was super happy.”
The positive feedback is what gave Myga the confidence he needed to take that extra step in creating his business. However, he didn’t have the confidence to do it on his own. Myga at the time was also coaching jiujitsu, training as a competitor and juggling his jiu-jitsu gear and fitness business, Martial Paradise, also located in Pewaukee.
Romo came into the picture as Myga’s business partner and extra set of hands in developing the restaurant. The two were able to secure a location through Myga’s landlord Lori Laimon. The space was renovated to include a kitchen and a window to serve customers. The main cooking is done at Chef Pam’s Kitchen in downtown Waukesha.
And though Myga and Romo had a great idea going, they didn’t have the funds they needed to get started.
Local resident Eric Goetsch has known Romo over the years, referring to him as a young, hard-working and motivated guy.
“I was really proud of him,” said Goetsch. “He introduced me to Mathaus and these guys were just so fired up about this. There’s something that just gets me going about people, especially young people, that are really passionate about stuff.”
Goetsch agreed to giving them the funding they needed to get the business going, and in stopping at the restaurant over the weekend, Goetsch confidently said that they did a great job.
“People dig local businesses and want to support people who are doing things in the community like that,” said Goetsch, adding that their sales were great and customers were happy.
Bo’s Schnitzelbunker is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Myga said his dream is to expand his business one day, but for now the restaurant will try to introduce more specials and designate Sundays as schnitzel day. “I feel like more people should know what schnitzel is in the U.S.,” said Myga.