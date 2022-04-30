Grall joins Wildeck as vice president of human resources

WAUKESHA — Wildeck, Inc, the largest U.S. manufacturer of industrial steel work platforms, material lifts, access solutions, and safety guarding products, has added Shannon Grall as vice president of human resources.
Grall will work to develop a high-performing, people-oriented culture at Waukesha-based Wildeck, according to a news release. She will also be responsible for core processes such as payroll, benefits administration, training, compliance, employee data management and enforcing the company’s core values.
“We are very pleased to have Shannon join our team,” said Dan Lorenz, president of Wildeck. “In this market, it is essential to attract and keep top talent. We are confident that, with Shannon’s expertise, Wildeck will receive greater recognition as a Best Place to Work and employer of choice.”
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
Grall has 20-plus years of human resource leadership experience, 10 of which were spent as a human resource business partner in both corporate and operational roles in manufacturing. Prior to Wildeck, Grall held a variety of HR positions at Molson Coors Beverage.