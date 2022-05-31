BROOKFIELD — June’s Business After 5 sponsored by Elite Sports Clubs will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. June 23 at Elite Sports Clubs, 13825 W. Burleigh Road.
Held monthly, this social networking activity is the Chamber’s signature event, and recognized as one of the best networking opportunities in the area. Business leaders attend these monthly events to socialize with one another, casually discuss business and related opportunities, and forge valuable professional relationships with other members and guests of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce.
A typical Business After 5 event has attendance of 70-90 members and guests. So bring plenty of business cards and prepare to possibly meet your next client. Enjoy appetizers, refreshments, and excitement.
If you experience any issues while registering, please contact bcc@brookfieldchamber.com.