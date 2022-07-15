MENOMONEE FALLS — Grede’s Menomonee Falls location celebrated 1 million hours of continuous work without a lost-time incident, according to a Thursday press release.
For the past four years, Menomonee Falls has been the standard for safety success within the machining industry, according to the release.
“I think it’s a testament to what we prioritize in Menomonee Falls and that is the safety of our employees,” said Human Resources Manager Claudia Pflughoeft.
The Menomonee Falls location has focused on promoting safe practices and Mike Latwesen, the plant manager, has championed a safety-oriented culture. “The two foundational elements that are key in our safety journey are the daily safety review in our huddles and the direct observations performed through our Safe Worker Observation program,” he said in a statement. “Those two pillars are the bookends for our safety feedback loop. Identify the risk, mitigate the risk and observe to ensure the risk has been eliminated.”
Grede has been celebrating each year on March 11 since 2019, which was the first-year anniversary of their last incident. On July 1, over four years since the last lost-time incident, Menomonee Falls hit their goal of 1 million incident-free hours worked.