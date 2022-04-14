DELAFIELD — Nestled in downtown Delafield, the family-owned Green Door Cafe is dishing up fresh and healthy options for breakfast and lunch.
The Green Door Cafe opened to the public on Wednesday, April 6. One of the owners, Ramona Weissgerber-Kummer, explains that the idea behind the restaurant was that they wanted to do something a little healthier. It seems like those in downtown Delafield were looking for just that. Since opening last week, the Green Door Cafe has seen a good deal of foot traffic. They have also received larger lunch orders for offices in the area.
“I think that the trends are healthier food and a healthier lifestyle, which has always been important to us. Incorporating fresh ingredients is important. We are going to try to work with the local farmers market and get some fresh produce,” said Weissgerber-Kummer. “We are using free-range eggs on everything and almond milk, things like that.”
Even the drinks at Green Door Cafe are healthier and promote less waste. They stock Boxed Water to prevent more plastic from being put into the environment. They also have low-sugar sodas that have half the calories and do not contain any artificial sweetener.
The business concept was very much a family project.
“We have two chefs behind this project and then my daughter Alyssa is an owner as well,” explained Weissgerber-Kummer. “The two chefs Dayn and Charles have been chefs for 30 years so they have tons of ideas in their portfolio, so I’m excited to see what they can make.”
Chef/Owner Dayn Kummer is Weissgerber-Kummer’s husband and they’ve known Chef Charles Northern for a long time. The two chefs want to take advantage of seasonal and fresh ingredients from the farmers market.
“We’re going to keep our staple and then incorporate seasonal specials and fresh specials during the week,” said Weissgerber-Kummer.
The added variety of seasonal dishes will always be something new to sample, without worrying about the popular staple dishes disappearing from the menu.
The location of the building was a major draw for them as well.
“We love the location,” said Weissgerber-Kummer. “We’d been looking for a location and when we saw this open up we wanted it. We love being downtown. We love being near all of the parks and walkways and just near all the action in downtown Delafield.”
The Green Door Cafe is close to the river. They have an outdoor seating area where diners can relax and enjoy their meal.
In addition to offering options for regular breakfast and lunch-goers, the Green Door Cafe can also accommodate larger lunch orders for offices in and around downtown Delafield. Offices looking to have a large lunch order for their staff should call two days in advance. The Green Door Cafe will then have the order ready for pickup at lunchtime.
The Green Door Cafe Greens & Grains is open Tuesday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.