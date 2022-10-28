WAUKESHA — Owner of Guitar for Life Café and Studio Danny Faustmann took to Facebook live on Wednesday to announce the café’s closing, scheduled for Nov. 4. “We’ve got 10 days to celebrate what we’ve been able to do here,” said Faustmann on the livestream. “It was nice to be here for the last three years.”
The café, 279 W. Main St., opened in March of 2020 right before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the café was forced to change their business model right away, Faustmann said the pandemic didn’t lead to their closing.
“I think there’s a lot of factors that go into my decision to close,” Faustmann said. “We didn’t have any competition during the pandemic (because) we were the only people that could have music outside. The pandemic wasn’t bad for us. We walked through it as if it wasn’t going on because it was all outside.”
The patio outside the café provided an outlet for music and business to continue. It was coming out of the pandemic that put café under.
This year, Friday Night Lives in downtown Waukesha were smaller, according to Faustmann. The café, used to making $1,600 to $2,000 a day, was suddenly making $800 to $900 with Summerfest, the Waukesha County Fair and State Fair conflicts.
“We had six weekends straight where we were doing 50% or 40% of what we normally would do,” said Faustmann. “You just can’t come back from that.”
Though the café is closing, Faustmann said he is happy for surrounding businesses as they have surfaced from the challenges of the pandemic, and he will still be in the area providing business at the Guitar for Life Studio, 277 W. Main St.
The studio has been open for 14 years and currently has four teachers with over 50 students taking guitar classes.
“I love downtown Waukesha, I’m still down here and the studio is still going to be open,” said Faustmann. “We’re going to keep on keeping, (and) we’re just getting rid of the café.”
Over the next week the café will continue bringing in different artists to celebrate.
Today, the Killer Clowns, a blues/rock band, will perform; tomorrow, Oct. 29, Mike Woelfel, a singer and songwriter, is scheduled to perform; on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Jon Archimede will be at the café and on their last night open, Friday, Nov. 4, Quinton Kufahl, a drummer, will be performing.
“It’s a blast. If people haven’t seen him or haven’t seen a show like that, they got to come and see it,” said Faustmann about Kufahl’s show. “It’s a great way to go out.”
Faustmann said he’s enjoyed serving his customers and members of the community over the past three years, and he’s still here to do just that. He urged everyone to keep coming back downtown and continue taking lessons from him and his teachers at the studio.
“I’m real proud of what we’ve done and really proud of the building and the people that I work with. I have nothing but great things to say,” said Faustmann. “It’s been a really cool ride and something that I couldn’t say that I would ever have done. I appreciate you guys, (and) I will see you soon. Love ya’, keep rockin’, guitar for life.”