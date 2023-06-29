WAUKESHA — After 33 years, Gyros West, 1538 E. Moreland Blvd., will close by the end of the year. The restaurant posted on social media that the owners had reached an agreement for the purchase of its location.
“Our role in Waukesha has been important since the day we opened our doors in March of 1990. We’ve had the pleasure of catering countless events, hosting fundraisers, donating to local organizations, and being a part of our thriving community. It’s been an honor to give back to the place we call home and create a positive impact,” Gyros West’s post said.
Owner Leo Haideman has always praised his staff and today’s announcement was not different.
“Of course this would not be possible without our outstanding team. We are grateful and fortunate to have a staff that plays such an integral role in making Gyros West the special place that it is. A welcoming, warm restaurant where regulars are greeted by name and strangers or first time customers feel at home,” the post said.
Haideman was interviewed by The Freeman in 2020. He had fond memories of Gyros West’s beginnings. He grew up with immigrant parents who taught him the importance of a good work ethic and perseverance. After working for many years for family and friends he decided to start his own restaurant. He purchased Duffy’s in 1989 even though a complete remodel was necessary.
Haideman’s concept was to feature gyros, burgers and frozen custard with a diner atmosphere, and Gyros West was born.
“This was truly a family business from day one with my parents Peter and Kris and my sister-in-law Lisa involved. We had a soft opening in March 1990, initially took orders at the counter and called order numbers. Business grew gradually and customers requested table service with additional menu items including breakfast.”
After several years, Gyros West expanded its menu to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and phased out custard machines to focus solely on food and table service. The family atmosphere created a life-changing meeting. “Like a scene out of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ I am blessed to have met Julie, my wife of 27 years, when she walked through the door in the early days,” Haideman said. “She has shared in the hard work, sacrifice and success of this demanding business.”
Staff at Gyros West invite people during the remaining months to join them in celebrating the journey over the past 33 years.
“We would love for you to share your special times and experiences with us! We take this opportunity to reflect on the joy and laughter that filled our restaurant. These memories will hold a special place in our hearts, and we hope they will in yours too. Please follow us on Facebook and Instagram for further updates. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you! We hope to see you again in the future,” the post said.