Harley-Davidson Museum announces plans to reshape campus

MILWAUKEE — The Harley-Davidson Museum announced Tuesday that they are revving it up in 2022, with plans to enrich the campus-wide experiences that can only be found at the crossroads of 6th & Canal.
Since 2008, the Harley-Davidson Museum’s 20-acre campus has been a destination for guests from around the globe. Now, the campus will include a new, year-round event space with an all-new garage, totaling 8,000 square feet of event space, 14-foot floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open up to the H-D Museum’s park-like campus, amazing views of downtown Milwaukee and waterfront views of the Menomonee River.
The museum is currently booking for private events.
In addition, the current shop will pack up its Harley-Davidson Museum-branded merchandise, authentic reproductions, accessories and gifts and move across the street to the former garage — expanding to more than triple its current size.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
Once the new Harley-Davidson Shop is in place, the former shop space will become Harley-Davidson’s first-and-only Factory Shop to offer discontinued Motorclothes products — including helmets, gloves, jackets and more — in limited quantities and sizes.
Finally, work has already begun to bring a revitalized Experience Gallery to the collection on exhibit at the H-D Museum.
“For nearly 15 years, we have been thrilled to welcome guests from around the globe,” said Bill Davidson, great-grandson of one of Harley-Davidson’s four founders and vice president of the H-D Museum. “This investment signifies our commitment to Milwaukee and the Menomonee Valley. With Milwaukee making its mark on the global stage, we’re excited to unveil these new additions to campus later this spring and welcome everyone to check them out in person.”
For more information, visit H-DMuseum.com.