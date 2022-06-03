Harley-Davidson-Assembly Suspension

FILE - The logo for Harley-Davidson appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 3, 2020.

 AP Photo/Richard Drew

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the motorcycle manufacturer plans to restart plants in Menomonee Falls, Wis., and York, Penn., on Monday.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a subscription: Click here

The company suspended operations at the plants on May 19 for two weeks out of an “abundance of caution” due to a regulatory compliance issue with a supplier.

The company didn’t name the supplier or provide other details. Harley-Davidson’s stock dropped almost 9% the day the shutdown was announced.

Recommended for you