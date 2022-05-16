HARTLAND — The Hartland and Delafield chambers of commerce are once again partnering to host the “Connected by Links” Chamber Golf Outing on June 3.
The event will be held at Western Lakes Golf Course, W287-N1963 Oakton Road, City of Pewaukee.
The intent of the event is to bring together business peers for a day of golf, networking, food and prizes.
The outing is open to the public and pre-registered players can participate in contests sponsored by various businesses with additional games during the 18-hole scramble. Business sponsorships for this popular outing are available that range in levels from $100 to $1,500. One of the highlights of the chamber golf outing is the State Farm putting contest, where one lucky person will have a chance to sink a putt for $5,000. State Farm Agents Mike Gogin and Clark Chiaverotti are sponsoring the contest.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
The day begins at 10:45 a.m. with registration and lunch, followed by a shotgun start at 12:15 p.m. and ends with a buffet dinner and putting contest.
Sponsorships and team or individual golfers must be registered by May 20. To sponsor or attend this event, contact your local chamber for registration information. You can contact Megan Braatz with Delafield Chamber at 262-370-3861 or Lynn Minturn with Hartland Chamber at 262-367-7059.