HARTLAND — The conceptual plan for a development at 700 W. Capitol Drive was approved and sent to the Plan Commission during the Village Board meeting Monday night.
Three Leaf Partners is proposing a multi-family development known as the “Hartland Quarry.” It would include a mix of multi-family units from three-story middle-type density units, two-story flats and a combination of townhomes.
In total, the development would have 448 units and all would be rental. Trustee Ann Wallschlager voiced concerns over renter occupied numbers versus owner occupied numbers in Hartland and opposed the development Monday night.
“This is going to really shoot our ratio into a bad number,” said Wallschlager. “And when your rental units get higher than your owner, or get within a certain area, it tends to bring with it certain problems.”
The proposed site is located on the northeast corner of West Capitol Drive and Palmer Drive. A trucking company currently uses the site, and the company’s operations occur on a small piece of the site, according to meeting documents.
Three Leaf Partners President John Ford recognized Monday night that it is a challenging site.
According to meeting documents, currently there is no infrastructure on the site including storm, water, or sanity sewer. The site will require approximately 15-20 feet of fill so that the buildings can have proper utility functions, it will include mass excavation, sorting, crushing and compaction of approximately 100,000 cubic yards of unclassified concrete chunks.
The site will also need earthwork, slop erosion and new private road improvements to support the development and provide fire access. The total estimated investment would be $7,200,000, according to meeting documents.
“Given all the site’s close proximity to downtown Hartland and its 150-plus businesses, we do not believe the site is currently being utilized for its highest and best use,” said Three Leaf Partners in meeting documents.
Three Leaf Partners is headquartered in Milwaukee and is led by two Principals; Pat Connaughton, guard for the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Team, and Matt Burow, CEO & Chairman of Catalyst Construction, according to meeting documents.
“I definitely think it’s a good use of that site,” said Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill. “We’ve been trying to have something go on with this site for a long time.”
Trustee Rick Conner agreed with Pfannerstill saying that if they could utilize this development to bring more density into Hartland it’s a great idea.
Pfannerstill clarified with the applicants that all construction traffic will be coming in off of 83 and straight to the site. The applicant confirmed this to be true. No traffic would go through the village or up and down Capitol Drive.
Plan Commission meetings are the third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. The next one will be on Monday, Feb. 20. Those looking to watch the meeting can also access it through Zoom.