HARTLAND — There will be discussion and consideration of a conceptual plan review for a proposed development at 700 W. Capitol Drive, with over 400 units on Monday during the Village Board meeting.

Three Leaf Partners is proposing a site on the northeast corner of West Capitol Drive and Palmer Drive. The site is currently being used by a trucking company, according to meeting documents, and the company’s operations occur on a small piece of the site.

“Given all the site’s close proximity to downtown Hartland and its 150-plus businesses, we do not believe the site is currently being utilized for its highest and best use,” said Three Leaf Partners in meeting documents.

Three Leaf Partners is proposing three-story apartments, stacked flats and townhomes totaling 448 units.

Three Leaf Partners is headquartered in Milwaukee and is led by two principals; Pat Connaughton, guard for the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Team, and Matt Burow, CEO & Chairman of Catalyst Construction, according to meeting documents.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Municipal Building, 210 Cottonwood Ave.

