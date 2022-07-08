HARTLAND — Dr. Hannah Sutter-Balke was recently welcomed as a new member of the Hartland Chamber of Commerce.
Sutter-Balke provides holistic physical therapy and wellness services. Her mission is to empower her community to be informed advocates for their health as she works to educate others on the importance of living a balanced lifestyle.
She partners with people who feel discouraged with their lifestyle and works to overcome their pain patterns.
Sutter-Balke helps clients learn how to make necessary changes to live without physical and mental barriers. She is located at 301 Cottonwood Ave. in Hartland and can be reached at 414-207-4417. For more information visit www.betterwithphyx.com/choose-pt-waukesha-county.