Hartland chamber welcomes new businesses

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors celebrated with a ribbon- cutting ceremony on March 15 at two Hartland Chamber businesses, inVantage, LLC and Rosenberg Consulting Services, to acknowledge their successful opening in Hartland.
Chamber board member Sara Rennekamp of Wisconsin Athletic Club (WAC) officially cuts the ribbon being held by Kelly Renz, inVantage CEO and Cindy Schroeder RCS, Inc. Visual Designer.
They are joined by, from left to right, chamber board member Krista Morrissey, CHOICES Coaching + Consulting; inVantage client Animix, LLC employees Agnieszka Kazimierowski, Ronelle Blome, Greg Foltz, Erin Brewer, Randy Boldt and chamber ambassador Nick Jensen – Keller Williams Lake Country. Not pictured is Robert Rosenberg of Rosenberg Consulting Services.
Kelly Renz is a professional EOS implementer (entrepreneurial operating system). EOS is a holistic business management approach that combines timeless business principles with a set of simple, practical, real-world tools to help entrepreneurs get more of what they want from their business. Rosenberg Consulting Services provides visual strategy and courtroom presentation services to law firms and corporations nationwide. inVantage, LLC is located at 925 Walnut Ridge Drive, Suite 175, Hartland, and can be reached at 414-758-0269. Rosenberg Consulting Services is located at the same address and can be reached at 262-533-3501.