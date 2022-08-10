Hartland Chamber welcomes new member Semerad

 Chamber Ambassador Rebecca Margraf, Competitor Awards and Engraving, Inc., presents a member plaque to Gary Semerad, Realtor at Exit Realty Results. Pictured left to right are Chamber Ambassador Mike Gogin, Mike Gogin State Farm; Chamber Board Member Elise Miller, Lake Country Bed Barn; Gayle Matt, Owner of Exit Realty Results; and Chamber Ambassador Nick Jensen, Keller Williams – Lake Country.

 

 Courtesy of Hartland Chamber of Commerce

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Gary Semerad, Realtor at Exit Realty Results.

Semerad is a buyer/seller agent specializing in Lake Country and surrounding southeastern Wisconsin communities.

“Gary’s hard work ethic and determination puts the client’s needs first and he follows through with an end result that everyone is happy with,” according to a statement from the chamber.

Exit Realty Results is located at N64-W24678 Main St., Sussex. For more information visit www.mygpsrealtor.com.