Hartland Chamber welcomes new member Semerad

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Gary Semerad, Realtor at Exit Realty Results.
Semerad is a buyer/seller agent specializing in Lake Country and surrounding southeastern Wisconsin communities.
“Gary’s hard work ethic and determination puts the client’s needs first and he follows through with an end result that everyone is happy with,” according to a statement from the chamber.
Exit Realty Results is located at N64-W24678 Main St., Sussex. For more information visit www.mygpsrealtor.com.