Hartland florist wows at Art in Bloom

HARTLAND — Art in Bloom, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s (MAM) annual spring exhibition, returned this year after a two-year gap due to COVID. Art in Bloom took place April 7-10, and the sold-out show did not disappoint.
Out of 27 competing florists, Joe Divine of Hartland’s The Flower Garden took home several awards. Along with winning second place in the overall official judging. Divine also was awarded first place for the People’s Choice Award for all four days of the exhibit.
“It was really validating,” said Divine. “Not only do I know what I’m doing, but the people like what I’m doing.”
This year was Divine’s eighth year participating in Art in Bloom. He won honorable mentions in his first and fourth years while working with Flowers By Walter. This year Divine’s art that he needed to recreate with his flower arrangement was Fireplace Surround from the Henry Harnischfeger Residence by George Mann Niedecken.
When MAM selects what pieces will be available for the florist participating in Art in Bloom, there’s a strict criterion. All pieces must come from the MAM’s collection, not any of their borrowed or traveling expeditions. MAM runs a lottery for the selection of pieces. The lottery makes selection fair, but it also makes it challenging.
“It used to be that you’d walk in and grab a number out of a hat. Then you’d watch a slideshow and (the painting with your number) was your piece,” explained Divine. “Now they email us all the pieces that are going to be in the show. We put our names into a hat. We go up and pull off our selected pieces one by one.”
Incorporates all forms of art
Art in Bloom incorporates all forms of art in MAM’s collection. It isn’t just limited to paintings. This means that florists may end up with sculptures, objects, or even furniture installments.
The Fireplace Surround from the Henry Harnischfeger Residence is one of the iconic favorites of MAM’s collection. Divine’s name was drawn last this year. The Fireplace Surround was one of the remaining pieces that he liked.
“I do find it more challenging than a painting. A painting kind of tells you exactly where you’re going to run with it,” explained Divine. “Whereas it’s almost like furniture, like trying to be inspired by a chair. It’s not quite as easy. But the color palette is what attracted me to it.”
The idea of creating an eye-catching floral arrangement modeled after a fireplace might seem like an impossible task for some. Divine, however, went through about 15 different designs in his head before settling on his winning piece.
“I knew that I wanted to do something that was lifted and ran across. I knew that much. But what the dangling bits and what the other bits were going to be, I had no idea,” said Divine.
The arrangement eventually came together with elegant hanging glass planters that dangle down from the flat part on the top. With the two supports on either side of the piece, there is no mistaking what art installment Divine was modeling his arrangement after. Seeing it as he created it produced a different feeling than when it was finally installed at MAM.
“I actually hated it until I got it installed. Once it was all installed and finished I thought, ‘OK, this is pretty cool.’ But as I was making it I was like, ‘I don’t like anything about this,’” said Divine.
The florists have no say on how their arrangements will be angled. The florists are given the dimensions of the podium. They are also given the measurements of how tall or how much material can hang down. Divine got lucky with the angle of his podium. His arrangement sat right in the entrance to the room, directly in front of the fireplace.
Divine enjoys participating in Art in Bloom.
“It’s a challenge. It’s a fun time. Most shops give you a budget to do what you want. I get to buy products that I don’t always get to play with. I get to work on a scale that I don’t usually get to work on,” said Divine.
“It’s the museum. Go big or go home.”