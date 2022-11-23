HARTLAND — The Plan Commission made a motion Monday night to move past the discussion and consideration of a proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. after the applicant made a request to pull the application.
According to Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill, the applicants known as James Kupfer of Kupfer Investments LLC and Chris Miller, owner of Miller Marriott Construction, felt that there was a lot of opposition from the community towards the project and believed there was a high chance the proposal would not move forward or pass.
The Plan Commission rejected the original proposal on Oct. 17 due to residents’ concerns regarding the building’s large size and limited onsite parking.
The original proposal called for a four-story building with 26 apartment units, 23 hotel rooms and a first-floor community area with event spaces.
The proposal was brought back to the Village Board on Nov. 14 with revisions. The team working on the project cut the fourth floor consisting of apartments, increased it to 48 hotel rooms and added a restaurant to the commercial space on the first floor.
The board voted to move the conceptual plan to the Plan Commission with one board member opposing. From there, the team withdrew the application.
“I think that they’ll end up bringing something back,” said Pfannerstill. “I don’t think they want to put something forward that’s creating a lot of conflict.”
Pfannerstill said he thinks the plan will return with something that may be more acceptable to the community.