HARTLAND — A conceptual plan for a development at 700 W. Capitol Drive has been under discussion. The Plan Commission voted for the development during a meeting Monday night.
The conceptual review was first brought to the Village Board on Feb. 13, when every board member except one approved it. On Monday, the conceptual review unanimously passed.
The applicant, Three Leaf Partners, is proposing a multi-family development known as the “Hartland Quarry” that would include a mix of mid-density apartments, stacked flats and town homes. In total the development would have 448 units.
Commissioner and Village Trustee Ann Wallschlager spoke first during Monday night’s Plan Commission meeting.
“I am not very excited about it,” said Wallschlager. “I think it would be too many people in that area on that little side road.”
Wallschlager added that the developers are short on parking spaces and she is concerned about the ratio of renter-occupied versus owner-occupied numbers in Hartland.
“If you have too many renter-occupied, it changes the dynamics of your municipality,” said Wallschlager.
Other members of the board were in favor of and positive about the development.
During the initial Village Board meeting, Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill said the development would be a good use of the site.
The development
The proposed site is located on the northeast corner of West Capitol Drive and Palmer Drive. There is currently no infrastructure on the site including storm, water or sanitary sewer, according to meeting documents. And while installation will improve the site, in order to develop, off-site sanitary sewer relay is anticipated to also expand downstream capacity.
The site will also require approximately 15-20 feet of fill, according to meeting documents, for an estimated 440,000 cubic yards of mass earthwork in order to get the side pad ready. New private road improvements to support the development and provide fire access is needed as well.
The total estimated investments for the site, excluding slope restoration and stabilization, is $7,200,000, according to meeting documents. Wallschlager said the applicants are still working out the costs and estimates.
Three Leaf Partners is headquartered in Milwaukee and is led by two principals: Pat Connaughton, guard for the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Team, and Matt Burow, CEO & chairman of Catalyst Construction.
“Given all the site’s close proximity to downtown Hartland and its 150-plus businesses, we do not believe the site is currently being utilized for its highest and best use,” said Three Leaf Partners in meeting documents.
The applicants will now take time to go through studies and cost estimates to work out the details before bringing the plans back.