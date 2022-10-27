TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Here Chicky Chicky, a new 1970s-inspired, fast-casual restaurant in The Corners of Brookfield, had their official soft opening on Oct. 20.
The restaurant at 20340 W. Lord St., between Cycle Bar and Fresh Fin, has a chicken and champagne concept with a variety of fried chicken options and a champagne vending machine.
“The champagne vending machine is a huge hit,” said Chef and General Manager Kori Konopka. “Everything is going really well.”
Customers can order food and drinks — sodas, cans of beer, wine, “Buzzballz’s” and the option of two frozen cocktails at the counter. To order champagne, customers can purchase a token at the counter for $14.99 and choose from a small bottle of Brut, Rosé, or Sweet Star Bubbles from the vending machine.
Co-owner Tamar Mizrahi, came up with the idea through similar vending machines she has seen in the past. Mizrahi is pretty sure this is the first champagne vending machine in Wisconsin.
“We are thrilled to welcome the greater Milwaukee community into our new space,” said Mizrahi in a statement. “With the dedication of our team and commitment to high-quality products, we’ve created an incredible menu and inviting atmosphere that we can’t wait to share with our guests.”
Some menu items include the Black & Blue Bird featuring blacked spiced fried chicken topped with apple-blue cheese coleslaw, the Harissa chicken bowl, Honey Buffalo Mac, Korean Fried Chicken and more.
“The owners are very happy,” said Konopka. “It’s been great. The community’s been good; lots of to-go orders and for-here orders.”
The overall concept of the restaurant is a spinoff of Mizrahi’s other café, Goddess and the Baker, also located in The Corners.
Here Chicky Chicky has seating available for 70 people and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.